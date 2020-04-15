Michael Jordan: 'You're Going to Think I'm a Horrible Guy' on 'The Last Dance'

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

NBA legend Michael Jordan expressed concern to director Jason Hehir regarding how he will be viewed based on some of the footage set to be included in his The Last Dance documentary series on ESPN.

In an interview with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Hehir recalled something Jordan told him when they met about the project in 2017:

"When people see this footage I'm not sure they're going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said. ... When you see the footage of [me riding with Scotty Burrell], you're going to think that I'm a horrible guy. But you have to realize that the reason why I was treating him like that is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we're facing the Indiana's and Miami's and New York's in the Eastern Conference. He needed to be tough and I needed to know that I could count on him. And those are the kind of things where people see me acting the way I acted in practice, they're not going to understand it."

The Last Dance is a 10-part series detailing Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98, and it will begin airing Sunday on ESPN.

