Lakers' Jared Dudley Fires Back at Critic: Everyone 'Can't Be Fast and Athletic'

Jared Dudley may not be LeBron James or Kevin Durant, but he has been in the NBA for 13 seasons as a notable role player with playoff experience.

He reminded a Twitter user of that Sunday.

When a Twitter user said "i still can't wrap my head around the fact that Jared Dudley really in the NBA," the Boston College product pointed to his resume and explained why he is still in the league:

Dudley entered the league in 2007 as a first-round pick of the Charlotte Bobcats and has suited up for the Bobcats, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

He has connected on an impressive 39.4 percent of his three-point shots throughout his career and averaged double figures in scoring three straight seasons from 2010-11 through 2012-13 when he was a member of the Suns.

The forward has 33 playoff games on his resume as well from his time on Phoenix, the Clippers, Milwaukee and Brooklyn.

Dudley has settled into a secondary role this season on the Lakers and averaged 1.5 points a night in 40 games before the campaign was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.