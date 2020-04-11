Tom Brady Bows Out Early in Celebrity Poker Tournament Benefiting Hunger Relief

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Tom Brady showcased his poker chops Saturday in the All In For America's Charity tournament.

The star-studded event featured 54 players with a $10,000 buy-in, including several notable actors such as Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston and Sarah Silverman, as well as professional poker players like Doyle Brunson and Phil Hellmuth in an online battle of Texas hold 'em.

Affleck announced the virtual competition would help raise money for Feeding America, which is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.

The tournament raised over $1 million before the action even began.

Brady started his run at a table with Adam Levine and Jason Mewes, among others, outlasting players like Jason Bateman and Jon Hamm.

Unfortunately for him, he was eliminated with more than 40 players remaining after he lost his all-in bid to YouTube personality Casey Neistat:

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason on a two-year, $50 million contract, and he's made over $235 million in his 20-year career with the New England Patriots, per Spotrac.

It's clear he doesn't need poker to get by, but he at least held his own against some of the best around.

Most importantly, he helped more people with his donations during a time of crisis. Brady, along with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, has already showed his generosity by donating 750,000 meals to people in Tampa, Florida.