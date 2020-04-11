Lana, Alexa Bliss Respond to Ronda Rousey Criticizing WWE's 'Fake Fighting'

Alexa Bliss and Lana fired back at Ronda Rousey for referring to WWE matches as "fake fights."

Rousey turned her heel gimmick up to the max during an interview with Steve-O on the Wild Ride podcast Thursday (via Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc.).

"I love the WWE," she said. "I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theater. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theater."

Rousey also called out the WWE Universe for being "ungrateful fans."

Bliss and Lana responded to the comments on Twitter:

The situation has the feel of a worked shoot.

It's unlikely Rousey will ever return to a full-time schedule with WWE, which she discussed on the podcast as taking too much time away from her family, so her remarks during that part of the conversation are probably legitimate.

Taking shots at the matches and the fans had the vibe of playing into her character to create some additional heat once she returns on a part-time basis, though.

Rousey, who's been away from WWE while trying to start a family with husband Travis Browne, didn't provide a timetable for her return during a January appearance on the After The Bell podcast (via Ekin Karasin of Metro).

"Probably whenever the hell I feel like it," she said.

Rousey can expect a negative reaction when she does make it back to the squared circle thanks to the comments, and that's exactly what she and WWE are likely banking on.

