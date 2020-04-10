Joe Burrow Says He Wants to Be Drafted by a Good Team: 'I'm Not a Loser'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Joe Burrow is used to winning at every level, and he isn't looking for that to change in the NFL.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner appeared on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal (h/t Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer) and said he wants to go to a "good organization" and will make sure whichever team drafts him will be a winner because he's "not a loser":

"I just want to get drafted to a good team, good organization that is going to maximize my talents. I've won everywhere that I've been. I've never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was 5 years old. I'm not a loser. I just want to go somewhere where I can win.

"Teams are picking at the top for a reason. And I feel like, like I said before, I've won everywhere that I've ever been. I feel like if anybody can do it, I can do it."

That Burrow wants to go to a "good organization" is somewhat notable considering he is widely expected to end up on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati has the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft and is looking for its first playoff victory since the 1990 campaign, which was well before the 23-year-old Burrow was born. That doesn't exactly sound like a winning franchise, especially since it is coming off a 2-14 effort in 2019 for its fourth straight losing season.

While Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported the Miami Dolphins will try to trade up for the No. 1 pick, they aren't much better off than Cincinnati. They've been to the playoffs a mere three times since their last postseason win, which came back in the 2000 campaign.

A narrative that Burrow, an Ohio native, may not want to play in Cincinnati emerged early in the pre-draft process, but his parents shot down such a suggestion.

He also sounded plenty confident that he can turn around any struggling franchise, be it Cincinnati, Miami or someone else.

He certainly had no problem taking control of the LSU Tigers after transferring from Ohio State and led them to the College Football Playoff national title last season behind a head-turning 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdown throws.

All he has ever done is win, but doing so in the NFL will likely be his biggest challenge yet.