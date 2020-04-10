Barcelona Threaten Legal Action Amid Ex-VP's Claims of Financial Mismanagement

FC Barcelona have threatened legal action against former vice president Emili Rousaud because of allegations he made against the club after resigning this week. 

According to Joe Wright of Goal.com, Rousaud said the following to RAC1 on Friday: "I think someone has had their hand in the treasury, although I don't know who. You pay €1 million [to i3 Ventures] for a job that has a market price of €100,000. I don't know who it was, but I can have an idea, although I don't think it was someone on the board."

In response, Barcelona released a statement which read, in part:

"In the light of the serious and unfounded accusations made this morning by Mr. Emili Rousaud, ex institutional vice president at the Club, in different interviews with the media, FC Barcelona categorically denies any activity that can be described as corruption, therefore, reserves the right to any legal action that may correspond."

Rousaud was one of six Barca board members to step down this week, along with Enrique Tombas, Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Texidor.

    

