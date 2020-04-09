Larry Brown: Pistons Would've Won 'Many More' NBA Titles with Carmelo Anthony

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Former Detroit Pistons head coach Larry Brown is the latest to claim his team would have had a dynasty if the organization drafted Carmelo Anthony in 2003 instead of Darko Milicic.

The Hall of Fame coach weighed in Wednesday on SiriusXM NBA Radio:

Detroit won the NBA title in 2004 during Brown's first season with the team and reached the NBA Finals in his second and final year. The team went on to reach the Eastern Conference Finals in each of the next three years but couldn't win another championship.

Milicic was part of the title team but made a minimal contribution while averaging 1.4 points per game. He was traded after two seasons in Detroit and averaged just 6.0 points per game in his career.

Anthony could have been a much bigger help as someone who averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his first 14 seasons in the NBA. Though his numbers likely would've taken a hit playing alongside more veteran players like Chauncey Billups, Richard Hamilton and Rasheed Wallace among others, Brown thinks the teammates could have helped mold him into a better player.

"You walk in a room with guys like that, you're going to figure it out," Brown said. "And I think Carmelo would have had that."

He specifically noted Ben Wallace as someone who could have guided Anthony as a rookie.

Instead of being drafted into a dynasty, Anthony was selected No. 3 overall by the Denver Nuggets and hasn't seen much postseason success in his 17 years as a professional. He's only advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs twice and never got past the Western Conference Finals.

The 35-year-old recently said he would have won two or three rings with the Pistons, and Billups agreed, predicting three titles.