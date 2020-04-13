Ranking the Top 10 Seniors Heading into the 2020 College Football Season

11 of 11

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

You can just about take it to the bank every year that the top senior in preseason rankings is going to be the guy who makes the most surprising decision to return for another year.

And when he plays for a team that has been in the College Football Playoff in five consecutive years, even better.

Travis Etienne did more than enough over the past three seasons to at least be in the running as the first running back taken in this year's draft. For his career, he's averaging 7.8 yards per carry, racking up more than 4,000 yards and 56 touchdowns. A repeat of last season would get him into the top 10 in all-time yards and up to No. 3 in TDs.

Not too shabby for a guy who was in a three-way timeshare as a freshman and who has barely averaged 12 carries per game in his career.

Etienne also drastically improved as a weapon in the passing game in 2019. As a result, he put up numbers quite similar to a certain Heisman winner who had his title revoked:

2019 Etienne: 207 carries, 1,614 yards, 19 TD; 37 receptions, 432 yards, 4 TD

2005 Reggie Bush: 200 carries, 1,740 yards, 16 TD; 37 receptions, 478 yards, 2 TD

Granted, Bush did it in 13 games while Etienne had 15, but on a per-touch basis, "ETN" is right up there with one of the most electrifying players in college football history. Trevor Lawrence understandably gets most of the Clemson love from the national media, but Etienne is quite the second fiddle who has finished top 10 in the Heisman vote each of the last two years.

