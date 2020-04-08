Ranking the Top 10 Juniors for the 2020 College Football Season

0 of 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Juniors are typically the most intriguing class in college football, as they are the ones who will be newly eligible for the next NFL draft.

But this year's balance of star power seems to be even more heavily weighted toward the third-year players than usual.

In early March, Athlon published a ranking of the top 50 players for 2020, and seven of the top nine guys were juniors. Granted, it doesn't appear that the author even considered freshmen as candidates for the top 50, but still, one senior (Travis Etienne), one sophomore (Derek Stingley Jr.) and seven juniors up top speaks volumes to how strong this year's crop is.

Our ranking is based on a combination of production from the past two seasons and projections for 2020, though it should go without saying that the former is more important since it helps shape the latter.

Honorable mentions: Mac Jones, Alabama; Jaret Patterson, Buffalo; Justyn Ross, Clemson; Xavier Thomas, Clemson; Tanner Morgan, Minnesota; Shaun Wade, Ohio State; Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC.