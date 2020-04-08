Doc Rivers: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Will Be in 'Phenomenal Shape' Post-Hiatus

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 8, 2020

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Head coach Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers talks with Kawhi Leonard #2 against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have developed a reputation for utilizing load management during the regular season, but according to head coach Doc Rivers, All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are "overworking" during the NBA hiatus.

"I know Kawhi's overworking. I can guarantee you that," Rivers told reporters on a Wednesday video call. "And the difference is, during the summer, Kawhi couldn't work, you know, so now he's got this break and he's able to train. So the Kawhi we'll see will be in phenomenal shape. PG [Paul George] is another guy that's gonna be in phenomenal shape."

Leonard joined the Clippers in free agency last summer after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history, earning NBA Finals MVP honors. Paul was subsequently traded to L.A. from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2019-20 season was suspended because of COVID-19. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive on March 11, leading to the NBA's announcement.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

