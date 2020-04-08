Doc Rivers: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Will Be in 'Phenomenal Shape' Post-Hiatus

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have developed a reputation for utilizing load management during the regular season, but according to head coach Doc Rivers, All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are "overworking" during the NBA hiatus.

"I know Kawhi's overworking. I can guarantee you that," Rivers told reporters on a Wednesday video call. "And the difference is, during the summer, Kawhi couldn't work, you know, so now he's got this break and he's able to train. So the Kawhi we'll see will be in phenomenal shape. PG [Paul George] is another guy that's gonna be in phenomenal shape."

Leonard joined the Clippers in free agency last summer after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history, earning NBA Finals MVP honors. Paul was subsequently traded to L.A. from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 2019-20 season was suspended because of COVID-19. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive on March 11, leading to the NBA's announcement.

