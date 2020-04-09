Which Young NBA Cores Are Built for Titles, and Which Are Built to Fall Apart?

0 of 9

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The growth process of a young NBA nucleus is fascinating. The possibilities feel endless, and they kind of are.

The Golden State Warriors constructed a championship core by bundling a few great drafts together. The Oklahoma City Thunder arguably unearthed even more talent and made a Finals run, only to watch that group fall short and the band break up. The Minnesota Timberwolves have engineered some exciting moments since selecting Karl-Anthony Towns first overall in 2015, but they're still awaiting significant success.

Not every up-and-coming core will realize its potential. Some may not even approach it.

Knowing that, we're here to divvy up the Association's young cores to separate the ones that can contend from those most likely to collapse.

