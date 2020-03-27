They Got Next: Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and the NBA's Top 25 Under 25

25 of 25

Season two of the Luka Doncic experience has been all statistical absurdity, all the time. The 21-year-old could make a fairly convincing NBA argument, as he's set to become just the third player ever to average 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. The others were Oscar Robertson, a Hall of Famer, and Russell Westbrook, a former MVP and nine-time All-Star.

Doncic's 21 triple-doubles before his 21st birthday were three times as many as the previous record. He's only the fifth player to tally at least 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 800 assists in his first two NBA seasons, and he hit those marks in 126 games (no one else played fewer than 150). His 27.7 PER this season is fifth-highest all-time for a first- or second-year player, and the only superior marks were posted by Hall of Fame centers.

As Steve Kerr gushed before his Golden State Warriors faced the Mavs in January, Doncic already looks like an all-timer, per ESPN's Nick Friedell:

"He's got this incredible knack for seeing the floor and being a step ahead. He reminds me a little bit of Larry Bird in that regard. He's kind of one step ahead in the chess match. But he's got this James Harden skill set with crossovers and stepbacks.

"He's a brilliant player, so young; he's going to be one of the cornerstones of this league for a long time. He's very important to the NBA."

Can an established superstar keep improving? Normally, that'd be a tricky question to answer, but Doncic is 21 years old. He hasn't harnessed his outside shot yet (career 32.2 percent). He can get a little careless with the basketball, too. In other words, as awesome as he has been, it's hard to imagine we've witnessed his best.

