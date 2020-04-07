Sportsbook Questions Bets After Kevin Durant's NBA2K Loss to Derrick Jones Jr.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

There appears to be some betting controversy around Kevin Durant's loss to Derrick Jones Jr. in the NBA 2K Players Tournament last Friday.

Per NBC Sports' Dan Feldman, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel wrote in a since-deleted tweet that the match was played and recorded earlier in the day.

Robert Cooper, Odds Manager at SportsBetting.ag, said in a statement that the pre-tape result "was ultimately leaked" and caused a problem with the betting, via Feldman:

“We initially made Durant the favorite to win the tournament, but he was taking very little action over the course of the first 24 hours. When we posted the first-round matchup lines and the bets were completely one-sided toward Jones Jr., it became obvious that someone knew the outcome of the game."

The 16-man tournament was set up to give fans something to watch in the wake of the NBA season being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players were seeded based on their rating in NBA 2K20, with Durant being No. 1 overall. The two-time NBA Finals MVP, who played with the Los Angeles Clippers, was upset 78-62 by Jones and the Milwaukee Bucks.