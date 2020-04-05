Video: DeMarcus Cousins Calls Lakers' Alex Caruso 'The GOAT' Amid Hype

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Some people think Michael Jordan is the GOAT. Some people think LeBron James is the GOAT.

Others think it is Alex Caruso.

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond asked former Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins why so many people love Caruso while they were facing each other in the opening round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament, and the latter had a simple explanation.

"AC the GOAT … that's it," Cousins said.

It's no secret that Caruso is a fan favorite in Los Angeles, often drawing the biggest cheers of players not named LeBron or Anthony Davis. He even shocked the King himself with his jump during a game against the Golden State Warriors:

Of course, there may be a reason Drummond was confused about all of the hype.

After all, Caruso once tried Drummond at the rim, and it didn't go well for the Lakers guard:

Drummond was in full control during that play, much like he was Sunday in a 101-49 victory over Cousins. The only difference is he was controlling the Lakers in the virtual world, while Cousins couldn't keep up with the Brooklyn Nets.