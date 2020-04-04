Shaquille O'Neal Says He Let Allen Iverson Score Because He Respected His Game

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

If any of Shaquille O'Neal's NBA coaches felt he was randomly giving less than his best on defense against some of the league's top players, well, there's a reason for that.

Apparently the legendary player would let his favorite opponents score on him at will. Speaking to Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe on The Lefkoe Show, Shaq explained that there were only a handful of pros in the league he respected enough that he'd enjoy watching them perform more than he enjoyed stopping them.

"There were guys that when we played them, I was such a fan I let them do what they wanted on me," O'Neal told Lefkoe. "White Chocolate (Jason Williams), I want him to go to work. Vince Carter, A.I. (Allen Iverson) and Tracy McGrady."

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

O'Neal also described what the Lakers locker room was like after Iverson infamously stepped over Ty Lue during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals, but it was hearing Shaq discuss the way he defended the iconic guard—or didn't defend—that bewildered Lefkoe and his fellow guests, Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker.

"Every time we played A.I., I liked him crossing over and he was tough," O'Neal said. "I could've blocked his shot multiple times, I just didn't want to."

O'Neal even called on Wade, whom he teamed up with in Miami to win the 2006 Finals, to back up his statements.

True or not, O'Neal wouldn't be the first All-Star who Iverson made look inadequate. The Hall of Fame guard had one of the nastiest crossovers in NBA history and deployed it with continued success whenever he wanted to.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend never ended up winning a title, but he's got the respect of someone who owns four rings.

"Iverson had the heart of a lion," O'Neal said. "He did it his way. I was glad to go into the Hall of Fame with him."