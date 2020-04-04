Shaquille O'Neal Says He Let Allen Iverson Score Because He Respected His Game

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 4, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 9: Inductees, Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson pose for a photo on stage after the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on September 9, 2016 at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

If any of Shaquille O'Neal's NBA coaches felt he was randomly giving less than his best on defense against some of the league's top players, well, there's a reason for that. 

Apparently the legendary player would let his favorite opponents score on him at will. Speaking to Bleacher Report's Adam Lefkoe on The Lefkoe Show, Shaq explained that there were only a handful of pros in the league he respected enough that he'd enjoy watching them perform more than he enjoyed stopping them.

"There were guys that when we played them, I was such a fan I let them do what they wanted on me," O'Neal told Lefkoe. "White Chocolate (Jason Williams), I want him to go to work. Vince Carter, A.I. (Allen Iverson) and Tracy McGrady."

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

O'Neal also described what the Lakers locker room was like after Iverson infamously stepped over Ty Lue during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals, but it was hearing Shaq discuss the way he defended the iconic guard—or didn't defend—that bewildered Lefkoe and his fellow guests, Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker.

"Every time we played A.I., I liked him crossing over and he was tough," O'Neal said. "I could've blocked his shot multiple times, I just didn't want to."

O'Neal even called on Wade, whom he teamed up with in Miami to win the 2006 Finals, to back up his statements. 

True or not, O'Neal wouldn't be the first All-Star who Iverson made look inadequate. The Hall of Fame guard had one of the nastiest crossovers in NBA history and deployed it with continued success whenever he wanted to.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend never ended up winning a title, but he's got the respect of someone who owns four rings. 

"Iverson had the heart of a lion," O'Neal said. "He did it his way. I was glad to go into the Hall of Fame with him." 

Related

    Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into Naismith HOF; announcement expected Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA 'Angling' to Cancel 2019-20 Season

    Windhorst reports NBA is 'angling' to create a deal with the players union that enables them to cancel the season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA 'Angling' to Cancel 2019-20 Season

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Small-Ball Lineups

    Which team is doing small ball the best this season?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the Best Small-Ball Lineups

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    President Trump to Hold Call with Sports Commissioners

    NBA logo
    NBA

    President Trump to Hold Call with Sports Commissioners

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report