Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Says Being Called a Hall of Famer Is 'Everything'

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett said being elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday means "everything."

Garnett discussed his journey to this point during the ESPN broadcast of the HOF announcement.

"It's the culmination," he said. "... You put countless hours into this. You dedicate yourself to a craft. You take no days off. You play through injures. You play through demise. You play through obstacles. You give no excuses for anything. You learn, you build. This is the culmination. All those hours ... this is what you do it for, right here. For me, to be called a Hall of Famer, is everything."

Garnett was chosen along with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann for the 2020 class.

The 43-year-old quickly emerged as one of the NBA's best players after the Wolves selected him out of Wake Forest with the fifth overall pick in the 1995 NBA.

He was named the Most Valuable Player for the 2003-04 season and, after leaving Minnesota in 2007, he filled the final void on his career resume with an NBA championship as a member of the Celtics in 2008.

Garnett's track record also includes 2007-08 Defensive Player of the Year honors, 15 All-Star appearances, four first-team All-NBA selections and nine All-Defensive first team choices, along with numerous other individual accolades.

Along with 14 years across two stints with the Timberwolves and six years with the Celtics, he also played two seasons for the Brooklyn Nets. He retired in 2016.

The 2020 enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 29.