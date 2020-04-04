Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Says Being Called a Hall of Famer Is 'Everything'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2020

FILE - In this May 6, 2008, file photo, Boston Celtics' Kevin Garnett gestures to the crowd just before tipoff in Game 1 of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal basketball series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Boston. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Kevin Garnett has informed the Minnesota Timberwolves that he will retire after 21 seasons. The two sides came to agreement on a buyout on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, the person said. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett said being elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday means "everything."

Garnett discussed his journey to this point during the ESPN broadcast of the HOF announcement.

"It's the culmination," he said. "... You put countless hours into this. You dedicate yourself to a craft. You take no days off. You play through injures. You play through demise. You play through obstacles. You give no excuses for anything. You learn, you build. This is the culmination. All those hours ... this is what you do it for, right here. For me, to be called a Hall of Famer, is everything."

Garnett was chosen along with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens and Patrick Baumann for the 2020 class.

The 43-year-old quickly emerged as one of the NBA's best players after the Wolves selected him out of Wake Forest with the fifth overall pick in the 1995 NBA.

He was named the Most Valuable Player for the 2003-04 season and, after leaving Minnesota in 2007, he filled the final void on his career resume with an NBA championship as a member of the Celtics in 2008.

Video Play Button

Garnett's track record also includes 2007-08 Defensive Player of the Year honors, 15 All-Star appearances, four first-team All-NBA selections and nine All-Defensive first team choices, along with numerous other individual accolades.

Along with 14 years across two stints with the Timberwolves and six years with the Celtics, he also played two seasons for the Brooklyn Nets. He retired in 2016.

The 2020 enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Related

    Garnett Says Being Called a Hall of Famer Is 'Everything'

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Garnett Says Being Called a Hall of Famer Is 'Everything'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    President Trump to Hold Call with Sports Commissioners

    NBA logo
    NBA

    President Trump to Hold Call with Sports Commissioners

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Cross-Era Comps for Today's Top Stars

    Which icon's game inspired The Association's current stars?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cross-Era Comps for Today's Top Stars

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting 2021 All-Star Rosters ⭐

    Ja and Zion are in. Who else makes the cut?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting 2021 All-Star Rosters ⭐

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report