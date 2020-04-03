Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre: Should WWE Save Title Change for SummerSlam?

Credit: WWE.com

The card for WrestleMania 36 has seen numerous changes over the past few weeks as WWE continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. One match that has remained the same is the WWE Championship bout between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

WWE chose to move ahead with WrestleMania despite not being able to have fans in attendance. This may end up causing WWE to save certain moments it had planned for the show for future dates.

The first several weeks of this feud made The Scottish Psychopath look unstoppable. He has gotten the best of Lesnar on multiple occasions and looked primed to win his first world title on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, part of what made his Rumble victory so special was the live crowd's reaction. The WWE Universe unanimously cheered for him that night, and WWE was probably banking on a similar reaction when he dethroned The Beast.

A moment as special as somebody's first championship might be too important for WWE to have it take place without any fans present. For now, let's operate under the assumption that McIntyre were going to win the title at WrestleMania.

If WWE can put on a regular PPV for SummerSlam, saving the title change for that night might be a better option. Let's examine this from both sides to see what is best for WWE and McIntyre.

Saving the Title Change for SummerSlam

There are several estimates going around related to when we might get the coronavirus under control to the extent that public gatherings and normal business can resume. Even some of the more conservative estimates say certain areas may be locked down until the summer.

For the sake of this experiment, let's say WWE will be able to have its SummerSlam take place in front of a live crowd.

Having the support of the WWE Universe is new for McIntyre. He has operated as a heel for most of his career but won the fans over recently with his skill and personality. There is no denying how much more special winning the WWE Championship would be if he could do it in front of thousands of screaming fans.

He would likely follow it with an emotional speech about working hard to return to WWE a better wrestler and achieving his dreams. This is the kind of moment that would be on every highlight reel for the rest of his career. That might be too valuable to WWE to allow it to happen without fans in attendance.

The storyline would be easy to tell. McIntyre could come closer than anybody to beating Lesnar during their WrestleMania match. The Beast might even be forced to rely on help from Paul Heyman to retain his belt.

Over the next few months, McIntyre would stalk Lesnar and Heyman until he was granted a rematch. Then, when SummerSlam rolls around in August, McIntyre would destroy Lesnar and bring the WWE Championship home. It's simple but effective.

The Title Changes Hands at WrestleMania

There is an argument to be made for staying the course and having McIntyre defeat Lesnar for the title. If he wins the belt, he would be able to be more present as champion than Lesnar while WWE continues to put on shows at the Performance Center.

At a time when WWE is not able to have its entire roster available for every show, having the top champion on Raw more accessible is important.

McIntyre winning would also be a highlight from this year's event WWE can tout in the coming weeks as it continues to rely heavily on video packages and interviews for content.

What Is the Right Choice?

It wouldn't be surprising to see WWE delay the title change so it can happen in front of a live audience, but the most likely outcome is McIntyre leaving WrestleMania as the WWE champion.

WWE needs as many big moments to talk about in the coming weeks as it can get. The Beast being defeated at the biggest event of the year would be much more exciting to focus on than Lesnar retaining once again.

It also ups the replayability of WrestleMania while many people remain in isolation. We can see The Beast beat a bunch of people from past PPVs. It would be way more fun to see somebody take him down for once.

