Warriors Trade Rumors: GSW Open to Trading No. 1 Pick Amid Anthony Edwards Buzz

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly open to trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft if they win the lottery.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the Warriors are open to offers for their impending lottery pick, which would fall no lower than No. 5 if the NBA does not play any more regular-season games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warriors were an NBA-worst 15-50 before the league indefinitely postponed its season.

Should Golden State not find a satisfactory offer, the team is reportedly highest on Georgia guard Anthony Edwards among the top prospects in this class. By contrast, the Warriors reportedly are not keen on James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball, who are widely considered the two other contenders for the No. 1 overall pick.

Trading the pick is the most logical and likeliest scenario. There is no Tim Duncan in this draft to Steph Curry's David Robinson, and Curry is far closer to his peak than Robinson was in 1997.

The Warriors have a right-now window for title contention. Curry is 32. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are 30. While a 19-year-old coming in makes some sense in an NBA 2K world, the Warriors essentially have no use for a youngster who is going to come in and be two or three years away from playing winning basketball.

Edwards, while talented, displayed poor decision making at times during a disappointing freshman season at Georgia.

The most logical scenario, regardless of where the Warriors' pick lands, is the team shopping the selection and contracts (perhaps Andrew Wiggins or even Green) for an instant-impact player. Uncertainty around the NBA amid the coronavirus pandemic may make roster moves more difficult over the summer—particularly given the likely salary cap implications of canceled games—but the Warriors' proverbial gap year is setting them up for an offseason splash.