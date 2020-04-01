Masai Ujiri, Nick Nurse Haven't Had Contract Extension Discussions with Raptors

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Masai Ujiri and Nick Nurse have established themselves among the best executive-coach duos in the NBA, but neither one has discussed a new contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Per The Athletic's Eric Koreen, Ujiri confirmed on a conference call Wednesday that neither he nor Nurse have talked with the team about their contracts.

Ujiri also noted now isn't the time to have those discussions: "No. it's not kind of where our minds are right now. It's a crucial time for the world. Those things will come. Last thing on my mind. I miss the game ... concerned for the world."

