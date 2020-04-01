Masai Ujiri, Nick Nurse Haven't Had Contract Extension Discussions with Raptors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: President Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets during the 2019 Summer League at the Cox Pavilion on July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Masai Ujiri and Nick Nurse have established themselves among the best executive-coach duos in the NBA, but neither one has discussed a new contract with the Toronto Raptors.  

Per The Athletic's Eric Koreen, Ujiri confirmed on a conference call Wednesday that neither he nor Nurse have talked with the team about their contracts. 

Ujiri also noted now isn't the time to have those discussions: "No. it's not kind of where our minds are right now. It's a crucial time for the world. Those things will come. Last thing on my mind. I miss the game ... concerned for the world."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

