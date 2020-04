Ranking the Greatest NBA Starting Lineups of the Last 20 Years

1 of 10

Glenn James/Getty Images

Takes deep breath. Let's do one(ish) stat for each of the following honorable mentions.

Divac, Bibby, Webber, Christie, Stojakovic (2001-02 Sacramento Kings)

This 61-21 Kings squad pushed the powerhouse Shaq-and-Kobe Los Angeles Lakers to seven games in the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

Griffin, Nowitzki, Finley, Bradley, Nash (2002-03 Dallas Mavericks)

The trio of Dirk Nowitzki, Steve Nash and Michael Finley was known mostly for its offense, but in 2002-03, this starting lineup allowed just 93.9 points per 100 possessions when it was on the floor.

World Peace, Foster, Tinsley, Miller, O'Neal (2003-04 Indiana Pacers)

In a sample of over 500 minutes, this lineup outscored opponents by an absurd 22.4 points per 100 possessions, while allowing just 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

Lewis, James, Evans, Ridnour, Allen (2004-05 Seattle SuperSonics)

These Sonics weren't far behind the mid-'00s Suns in the three-point revolution. Ray Allen and Rashard Lewis were third and eighth, respectively, in threes per game in 2004-05.

Williams, Wade, Haslem, O'Neal, Walker (2005-06 Miami Heat)

This starting lineup won a title, but it actually had a negative plus/minus in the Finals. And that remains true when you limit the sample to the four straight games Miami won to secure the championship.

Nowitzki, Terry, Howard, Harris, Dampier (2006-07 Dallas Mavericks)

Fresh off their devastating loss in the 2006 Finals, the Mavericks posted an .817 winning percentage, which remains tied for the second-best mark of the last 20 years.

Ellis, Jackson, Harrington, Davis, Biedrins (2007-08 Golden State Warriors)

That Mavericks team was then upset in the first round by the "We Believe Warriors," who took those good vibes into 2007-08 and got a 14.5 net rating from their starting five.

Carter, Lewis, Barnes, Howard, Nelson (2009-10 Orlando Magic)

This isn't the Magic squad that went to the Finals. There's a case for Hedo Turkoglu and the 2008-09 lineup that posted a 23.7 net rating in relatively limited minutes. But this team was arguably better, at least in the regular season. The 2009-10 Magic led the NBA in simple rating system, and this lineup was plus-16.4 points per 100 possessions in over 700 minutes.

Kidd, Stevenson, Marion, Nowitzki, Chandler (2010-11 Dallas Mavericks)

Like the 2005-06 Heat, this championship-winning lineup had a negative plus/minus during the Finals. I suppose turnabout is fair play (this squad vanquished LeBron James' Heatles in their first year together).

Hibbert, Hill, George, Stephenson, West (2012-13 and 2013-14 Indiana Pacers)

This lineup was third in total plus/minus over the last 20 seasons, outscoring opponents by 716 points in 3,516 minutes.

Millsap, Horford, Teague, Carroll, Korver (2014-15 Atlanta Hawks)

On February 4, 2015, the Hawks announced: "Our starting 5 will share East Player of the Month honors for January!" This starting five led a remarkable 17-0 January.

Paul, Redick, Jordan, Griffin, Barnes (2014-15 Los Angeles Clippers)

In 2014-15, when the Warriors' half-decade dynasty kicked off and the Hawks won 60 games, this Clippers lineup had, by far, the best raw plus/minus (plus-449, compared to Golden State's second-place plus-330).

Simmons, Redick, Covington, Embiid, Saric (2017-18 Philadelphia 76ers)

This lineup's plus-268 point differential led the NBA in 2017-18 and was nearly 100 points better than second place.

Paul, Tucker, Gordon, Harden, Capela (2018-19 Houston Rockets)

The Rockets, and this lineup specifically, deserve credit for going toe-to-toe with the Warriors at the peak of their powers, while several other franchises opted to wait them out. When these five were on the floor, Houston scored 114.4 points per 100 possessions.

Siakam, Lowry, Gasol, Green, Leonard (2018-19 Toronto Raptors)

Another lineup with a relatively small sample, this title-winning starting five was plus-11.6 points per 100 possessions in all regular-season and playoff minutes.

Lopez, Matthews, Bledsoe, Middleton, Antetokounmpo (2019-20 Milwaukee Bucks)

This lineup was an otherworldly plus-19 points per 100 possessions this season. It attempted 38.7 threes per 100 possessions and had a 55.2 effective field-goal percentage. The league-average effective field-goal percentage was 52.8.

Exhales...and now, on to the top 15.