Ranking the Greatest NBA Starting Lineups of the Last 20 Years

2. Durant, Curry, Thompson, Green, Pachulia (2016-17 and 2017-18 Warriors)

Curry, Thompson, Durant, Green and Zaza Pachulia made up Golden State's primary starting five in 2016-17 and 2017-18. It won the title in each of those two seasons and outscored opponents by 16.8 points per 100 possessions when those five were on the floor.

The offense of that group was absurd. It scored 123.1 points per 100 possessions and had a 61.3 effective field-goal percentage. The league's average offensive rating was 108.6 in 2017-18 and 110.4 in 2018-19. The average effective field-goal percentage over both seasons is 52.3.

The individual numbers of Curry, Thompson, Durant and Green were similarly impressive. When this lineup was on the floor during the aforementioned seasons, the stars shined:

Durant: 23.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists per 75 possessions, 66.5 true shooting percentage

Curry: 22.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 3.8 threes per 75 possessions, 68.1 true shooting percentage

Thompson: 22.6 points, 3.9 threes per 75 possessions, 63.8 true shooting percentage

Green: 10.8, 8.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists points per 75 possessions

There has arguably never been a collection of talent and skill, particularly with this much shooting, like the one that came together for this Warriors team.

Curry had to be defended from pretty much the moment he crossed half court. Thompson, again, was one of the best we've ever seen at moving off the ball. Durant can score from anywhere. And few players across history were as effective as Green at being a lineup's gap-filler. Even Zaza was an above-average player, according to box plus/minus, during these two seasons.

This lineup was loaded. And we may never see another one like it.

1. Durant, Curry, Thompson, Green, Iguodala (2017-18 and 2018-19 Warriors)

Coach Steve Kerr didn't resort to starting this so-called "Hamptons 5" lineup a single time in 2016-17, Durant's first season with the Warriors. And it never started a regular-season game in the three years all five players were on the roster.

But it started enough games in the 2018 and 2019 postseasons to qualify for this exercise. And it was dominant enough in the minutes it played over all three seasons and postseasons to secure the top spot. And this is one of those occasions when the numbers and eye test are in harmony.

Take all of the attributes of Curry, Thompson, Durant and Green detailed above, and add Andre Iguodala's defense and playmaking to the mix and you have a basketball-playing nightmare for the NBA's other 29 teams.

During Golden State's Durant era, the Warriors were plus-17.7 points per 100 possessions when the Hamptons 5 was on the floor.

It's impossible to know if that level of efficiency could've been maintained over a more significant sample size, but there's no question this is among the most talented lineups any NBA team put on the floor over the last 20 years. And, at least according to this exercise, it's the best.

But is it the greatest starting lineup since 2000-01? Again, there were a lot in this era. Feel free to offer your arguments in favor of any other order. Reasonable ones are out there.

Stats courtesy of Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted. Lineup data courtesy of PBP Stats.