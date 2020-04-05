The Real Winners and Losers from WrestleMania 2020 Day 2

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

After an exciting and memorable night one, WWE had so many huge matches left on the table for the second night of WWE WrestleMania 36.

The Only WrestleMania Too Big for One Night featured a main event between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar. The Scottish Psychopath was finally getting his chance to shine, but he needed to slay The Beast Incarnate.

Edge made his return in singles action against Randy Orton. In a brutal Last Man Standing match, The Rated-R Superstar wanted to prove to The Viper and the world that he was truly back.

John Cena stepped into an unfamiliar match just to get a chance to silence Bray Wyatt. This unique Firefly Fun House match could make or break The Fiend's career.

Earning any title shot with a win at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, Charlotte Flair stepped up to Rhea Ripley, hoping to win her second NXT Women's Championship.

The card also included Bayley defending her SmackDown Women's Championship in a Fatal 5-Way match, The Street Profits battled the NXT newcomers Angel Garza and Austin Theory, Aleister Black fought Bobby Lashley for the first time and Otis hoped to get revenge on Dolph Ziggler.

This card had the chance to establish some big winners and losers that could benefit from this moment or fall painfully short.