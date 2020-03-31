David Beckham, Wife Victoria Reportedly Buy $24M Miami Condo

Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

The Beckhams are moving to Miami.

According to TMZ, David and Victoria Beckham purchased a $24 million, five-bedroom condo in Miami. The luxurious space features a swimming pool and a rooftop helipad. The late architect Zaha Hadid designed the home within the 62-story One Thousand Museum building.

The 44-year-old retired soccer legend is the co-owner and president of soccer operations for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF.

Beckham visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month and discussed his new soccer venture:

Inter Miami CF played their inaugural match on March 1, and the Beckhams were on hand to watch a 1-0 defeat at LAFC.

The club had not yet played its first home game before MLS suspended the 2020 season as a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.