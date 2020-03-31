David Beckham, Wife Victoria Reportedly Buy $24M Miami Condo

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 31, 2020

Former soccer player David Beckham, left, and designer Victoria Beckham pose for photographers upon arrival at the The Fashion Awards 2018 in central London, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

The Beckhams are moving to Miami.

According to TMZ, David and Victoria Beckham purchased a $24 million, five-bedroom condo in Miami. The luxurious space features a swimming pool and a rooftop helipad. The late architect Zaha Hadid designed the home within the 62-story One Thousand Museum building.

The 44-year-old retired soccer legend is the co-owner and president of soccer operations for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF.

Beckham visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month and discussed his new soccer venture:

Inter Miami CF played their inaugural match on March 1, and the Beckhams were on hand to watch a 1-0 defeat at LAFC.

The club had not yet played its first home game before MLS suspended the 2020 season as a precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

