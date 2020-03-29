Celtics' Marcus Smart Announces He's Been Cleared After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart plays against against the Oklahoma City Thunder during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been cleared of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, he tweeted the following message revealing he was cleared of the disease Friday:

"Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.

"Thanks for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I'm doing the same for everyone that's been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together—apart!

"Much love!"

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Report: NBA Asks for Plasma Donations for Possible Coronavirus Treatment

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Report: NBA Asks for Plasma Donations for Possible Coronavirus Treatment

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Marbury Wants to Help NYC

    Stephon Marbury trying to broker deal for 10 million protective masks to be delivered to NYC for COVID-19 care

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Marbury Wants to Help NYC

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Meyers Leonard, De'Aaron Fox Sweep NBA Call of Duty Tournament Rematch

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Meyers Leonard, De'Aaron Fox Sweep NBA Call of Duty Tournament Rematch

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    James Dolan Has COVID-19

    Knicks announce owner has tested positive for the coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    James Dolan Has COVID-19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report