Celtics' Marcus Smart Announces He's Been Cleared After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been cleared of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, he tweeted the following message revealing he was cleared of the disease Friday:

"Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.

"Thanks for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I'm doing the same for everyone that's been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together—apart!

"Much love!"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.