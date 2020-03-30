NFL Draft 2020: Where Tua, Herbert and Top QBs Are Being Taken in Expert Mocks

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

While hundreds of players will hear their respective names called during the 2020 NFL draft, the most notable moments happen when a quarterback comes off the board.

The reaction is understandable, given the importance of the position. Picking a true franchise quarterback can result in a decade of success, while whiffing on the selection can be a long-term setback.

Looking ahead to 2020, there's a clear three-man group—Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert—at the top with a couple of first-round options on the periphery. Most experts in the draft community even agree on where the players will land.

We're looking at the latest mocks from B/R's Matt Miller, The Athletic's Dane Brugler, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah, ESPN's Todd McShay and Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports. In 2019, per Fantasy Pros, all five finished in the top 20 of mock draft accuracy.

Although the projection for No. 1 pick isn't quite unanimous overall, the selected panel all agree on Burrow's future home:

The Cincinnati Bengals.

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Prior to the NFL Scouting Combine in late February, some questions lingered about Burrow's desire to play for the Bengals. However, he put those rumors to rest in Indianapolis.

Brugler noted Cincinnati met with Burrow during the Combine, adding it'd be a "major upset" if he's not the starter in 2020.

Washington, the Detroit Lions and New York Giants hold the next three picks. They appear settled with Dwayne Haskins, Matthew Stafford and Daniel Jones, so they'll either prioritize a different position or entertain offers from quarterback-needy teams.

Trapasso pegged the Miami Dolphins, who have a trio of 2020 first-round selections, to swing a deal with Washington and grab Tagovailoa. Miller, Jeremiah and McShay all have Miami waiting at No. 5 to choose the Alabama product. Brugler is the outlier, listing Herbert as the Dolphins' pick.

And this is where it gets interesting.

Miller and Trapasso have the Los Angeles Chargers taking Herbert, while Brugler and Jeremiah send Tagovailoa there. McShay, however, has Jordan Love going to the Chargers.

"In apples-to-apples situations, like the Senior Bowl and the combine, Love stood out," McShay said. "He has a huge arm, strong instincts and mobility in the pocket. NFL teams want quarterbacks who can create in today's game, and that's exactly what Love does."

Love is a divisive prospect because he didn't perform well in 2019. After a sophomore season with 8.6 yards per attempt and 32 touchdowns to six interceptions, Love managed 7.2 per attempt with 20 scores and 17 picks last year.

Nevertheless, he's a popular first-round prospect.

Trapasso linked Love to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9 overall. Circumstances have changed since Miller, Jeremiah, Brugler and McShay released their mock drafts, but Love didn't fall past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 14.

How the signings of Philip Rivers (Indianapolis Colts) and Tom Brady (Bucs) affect Love's draft projections is the position's most notable storyline. Will he, along with Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert, make it four quarterbacks in the first round of 2020?

