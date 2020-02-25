Joe Burrow Confirms He'd Play for Bengals If Taken No. 1 in 2020 NFL Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said Tuesday at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine he's going to "show up" to whichever franchise selects him in the 2020 draft, dispelling speculation he might try to engineer a move away from the Cincinnati Bengals, who own the No. 1 overall pick.

"I'll play for whoever drafts me," Burrow told reporters before noting he hasn't spoken directly to members of the Bengals' front office or coaching staff yet. "Of course I wanna be the first pick."

Here are the rest of his comments about a willingness to play for any team:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

