2020 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

It took 50 years, but the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again. Now the team will try to win it all in back-to-back seasons.

The Chiefs are running it back in 2020 with the same core from last year, led by head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They'll also have most of the same weapons offensively with Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Damien Williams and more.

With this type of firepower, it will be difficult for any team to keep up on the scoreboard.

There will still be challenges along the way for Kansas City, including an interesting slate of out-of-division games.

Here is a look at the full 2020 schedule, via the team's official site.

Chiefs' 2020 Schedule

Week 1 (Thursday, Sept. 10): vs. Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 20): at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3 (Monday, Sept. 28): at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 4): vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 11): vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6 (Thursday, Oct. 15): at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox)



Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 25): at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8 (Sunday, Nov. 1): vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 8): vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 10: vs. BYE

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 22): at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)



Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 29): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 6): vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 13): at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)



Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 20): at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)



Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 27): vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Week 17 (Sunday, Jan. 3): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Analysis

As long as Mahomes stays healthy, there should be zero concerns about the offense. The unit showed in the postseason last year that no deficit is insurmountable when the 2018 MVP gets the ball.

After throwing for 4,031 yards in a relatively quiet season, the 24-year-old could be in line for a big year.

The addition of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire could make this unit even more dangerous.

There are a few more question marks defensively, especially after the team lost Kendall Fuller to free agency. The secondary that helped the team rank fifth in passing yards allowed per attempt will be relatively short-handed in 2020.

Outside Willie Gay Jr., there was also not much done to address the run defense that ranked 28th in yards allowed per rush.

Despite the issues, there doesn't seem to be much standing in the way of another division title, with none of the AFC West teams secure at quarterback. The Chiefs went 6-0 within the division last year and will be expected to do similar damage next season.

Pivotal Matchups

With the AFC West in turmoil, the focus will be on non-divisional games, and there are some exciting ones.

One of the most intriguing battles will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Mahomes faces Tom Brady for the fourth time. Brady won the first two during the 2018 season with the New England Patriots, but the Chiefs handed New England a rare loss at Gillette Stadium in Week 14 last year.

Brady has a new team around him, but the quarterback battle in Week 12 should remain exciting.

The same could be said about the Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome, a matchup some have expected in the Super Bowl the last two years but never came to fruition.

Still, the most important game on the schedule will be on the road against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

With the way Lamar Jackson played last season, it's clear Baltimore is the biggest threat to Kansas City returning to the Super Bowl next year.

The Chiefs have beaten the Ravens in close games each of the last two years, but both came at Arrowhead Stadium. The team must now go to M&T Bank Stadium in a game that could decide the AFC.