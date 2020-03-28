Ray Allen's Family Rewatches Video of Heat Star's Clutch 3 in 2013 Finals Game 6

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 29, 2020

FILE - In a Friday, May 30, 2014 file photo, Miami Heat guard Ray Allen gestures after scoring a three-point basket during the first half Game 6 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers, in Miami. Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, fellow star point guard Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Ray Allen are among six first-year candidates for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The NBA has given fans some truly incredible moments since 2013, but few can come close to the magic of Ray Allen's game-tying shot in the final moments of Game 6 of the NBA Finals that year.

It's one of those moments that felt special in real-time and has only become harder to believe happened since. With time running out on the Miami Heat, who were down 3-2 in the series to the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James missed a three-pointer of his own, Chris Bosh snatched the rebound and then dished to Allen as he paced backward behind the arc. With zero hesitation, Allen let the shot fly and became an even bigger NBA legend.

So it's no surprise that the former guard would watch the re-broadcast of the game as he practices social distancing with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Allen's kids couldn't help but scream as their dad drowned the biggest shot in his career, and even all these years later, it's a goosebumps-inducing moment—with the exception of Spurs fans.

Video Play Button

Unfortunately for Allen, he wasn't able to impress his kids for too long. At the end of the video, his kids can be heard asking if they can finally go ride bikes now that the game is done.

At least he has a championship ring from 2013 to keep him company.

