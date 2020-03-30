The B/R GOAT Sim: Ranking the Top 10 Contenders

2 of 12

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

32. Jacksonville Jaguars: Only they, the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers have five or fewer players with ratings in the 90s, and the Jags lack game-changers.

31. Houston Texans: The league's youngest franchise understandably has the lowest team rating at 87, but the Jags don't have anybody like Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt or DeAndre Hopkins.

30. Carolina Panthers: It's a toss-up between Carolina and Houston, but the slightly older Panthers are a little deeper. Their 91 team rating is actually better than five other squads.

29. New York Jets: They're well removed from the bottom three, but it's pretty incredible that the Jets have been around for 60 years and have zero players on the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. Their ceiling is low.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: If not for the legendary Anthony Munoz, the Bengals would be subpar at basically every position.

27. Buffalo Bills: They have a few of the greatest players of all time in O.J. Simpson, Bruce Smith and Jim Kelly, but only the Panthers and Bengals have fewer players with 95-plus ratings.

26. Tennessee Titans: The Titans will be vulnerable on defense, where Robert Brazile is their only player with a rating above 90.

25. Arizona Cardinals: The oldest continuously run professional football team in the United States has, over time, accumulated plenty of legends worthy of 90-plus ratings (16, in fact). But it has just two on the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, and starting quarterback Carson Palmer doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in this tourney.

24. Detroit Lions: If only they had a better quarterback than Matthew Stafford to work with legendary offensive weapons Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson and Charlie Sanders.

23. Atlanta Falcons: The Michael Vick mobility factor would have been more significant a decade ago, but now a lot of Atlanta's opponents will be able to come close to matching that quarterback speed. Atlanta is one of seven teams with fewer than 10 players with 90-plus ratings.

22. Miami Dolphins: Dan Marino and Larry Csonka are special, and they give Miami an outside shot. But Marino and offensive lineman Dwight Stephenson are the only Dolphins on the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. They'll have trouble on defense.

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs don't have an offensive skill-position player with a rating above 91, and their starting quarterback (Doug Williams) is an 83. As stacked as the defense is, that's a big problem.

20. Philadelphia Eagles: They're loaded on defense, but Zach Ertz, Brian Westbrook and Jason Kelce are their highest-rated offensive players. That's suboptimal.

19. New York Giants: Lawrence Taylor can't carry the Giants singlehandedly. They lack elite legends at the offensive skill positions, including quarterback.

18. Washington Redskins: All three Redskins with ratings above 95 are defensive backs, which means they might lack top-end balance. And although they have an impressive 16 players with 90-plus ratings, the offensive skill positions don't inspire a lot of confidence.

17. New Orleans Saints: Drew Brees gives them a shot with Willie Roaf by his side, but the Saints lack top-end defensive talent beyond Rickey Jackson.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore is top-heavy thanks to Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis and Ed Reed (all 99 ratings). No other Ravens position players have ratings above 93, but at least they now have an elite weapon at quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

15. Los Angeles Chargers: The Bolts have a solid six players with 95-plus ratings in addition to two strong options at quarterback. Those two-tight end sets with Antonio Gates and Kellen Winslow Sr. would be tough to stop with LaDainian Tomlinson in the backfield.

14. Cleveland Browns: Jim Brown and Otto Graham are two of the greatest players of all time, but an offense featuring them and Ozzie Newsome might not be equipped to win in this era. They also have zero defensive players with ratings above 91.

13. Denver Broncos: They sneak ahead of the deeper and more talented Chargers just because John Elway is John Elway. But it's worth noting he's the only Bronco on the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

12. Seattle Seahawks: Amazingly, only four teams have more players with 95-plus ratings than Seattle (nine), and that doesn't even include Russell Wilson or Marshawn Lynch. The Seahawks are extremely underrated.

11. New England Patriots: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are often unstoppable, but they don't get Randy Moss, and there's not a lot of top-tier legendary talent beyond that. Only three other Pats have ratings of 95 or higher. They might be overrated considering only three teams have better odds to win the tournament.