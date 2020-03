B/R GOAT Sim: Introducing the All-Time Madden Rosters

0 of 32

Mark Von Holden/Associated Press

In an attempt to settle the endless debate among NFL fans about how their favorite team's all-time roster would stack up against the rest of the league, Bleacher Report decided to put together a 32-team simulation tournament with the help of EA Sports' Madden video game.

Rosters are comprised of the best players at every position who ever played for each of the current 32 NFL franchises.

Bleacher Report worked with XBOX user @dmitty8989 to formulate the rosters. He had the most downloaded legends roster with more than 100,000 downloads and will be appearing on the B/R Betting podcast Sunday to discuss the game.

In order to prevent player overlap, legends who spent time with multiple organizations were only allowed to be on one roster for this event. So Randy Moss will only play for the Minnesota Vikings, not the New England Patriots.

B/R held fan votes on Twitter to determine a number of key roster decisions with the winner listed in bold: