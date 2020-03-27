ESPN NBA Analyst Doris Burke Says She's Tested Positive for COVID-19

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 54-year-old Burke has been with ESPN since 1991. During her time with the network, she has been both a sideline reporter and analyst, and she has covered the NBA, WNBA and both men's and women's college basketball.

In 2018, Burke was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as the first female winner of the Curt Gowdy Media Award.

Burke is the latest high-profile person involved with the NBA to be diagnosed with COVID-19. She joins Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and unidentified players from the Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season March 11 when Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, and it isn't yet known when or if play will resume.

Wojnarowski reported recently that NBA owners and executives believe the best-case scenario may be for the season to resume in mid-to-late June, which is after the NBA Finals traditionally end.

It is also a possibility that games could take place with no fans in attendance whenever the season does start back up.

Burke has become a huge part of the NBA's presentation in recent years, as she was named Doug Collins' replacement in 2017 as a full-time game analyst for ESPN in 2017.

The former Providence College All-Big East performer in basketball is now among the most well-known and celebrated analysts in the sport.