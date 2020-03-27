Browns Rumors: Analyzing Trent Williams, Anthony Harris Trade Buzz, More

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns brought in plenty of new faces during free agency, but their offseason shopping might not be done if they can reach a deal for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns "explored trading for Williams after the Redskins gave him permission to seek a deal two weeks ago."

However, there are complications to a potential deal for the 31-year-old, including the price set by Washington and a possible contract extension.

While a deal for Williams could still happen, one for Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris "doesn't seem likely at this point," per Cabot.

Even if the Browns fail to bring in another big name, their offseason could be viewed as a success as they try to rebound from a 6-10 campaign.

Latest Browns Rumors

Trent Williams

Williams has been mentioned on the trade market for quite some time, and the Browns are not the only team interested in his services.

According to ESPN.com's John Keim, "the Redskins have discussed trade compensation for Williams with multiple teams."

Keim also reported that the Redskins are still asking for a second-round pick in exchange for the Oklahoma product.

The Browns own the No. 41 overall pick in the second round, but if they refuse to give that up, they could offer something else to Washington or turn to the draft for a left tackle.

Cleveland possesses the 10th pick in the first round, where one or two of the top offensive line prospects are expected to be available. Louisville's Mekhi Becton, Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr., Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Andrew Thomas from Georgia are the top offensive linemen in the draft class.

That could be a more intriguing option since the Browns signed right tackle Jack Conklin to a three-year, $42 million deal.

Williams is in line to make $12.5 million in 2020, and if he is dealt, he could ask for an extended deal to have job security with his new team.

If the Browns aren't willing to spend a large amount of money on two offensive tackles, they could turn away from the Williams negotiations for good and land a top prospect at No. 10.

Anthony Harris

Some of the same concerns about a potential deal for Williams turned the Browns away from a trade with the Vikings for Harris.

Cabot reported that the Vikings wanted "at least a third-round pick for Harris and probably a second." She also mentioned Harris was looking for an extended contract after being acquired by a new franchise.

Cleveland opted to sign Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo to one-year deals in free agency to fill its need at safety. The former will earn $2.28 million in 2020, while the latter is in line for $2.25 million on his contract.

Harris' 2020 salary is $11.4 million, so the Browns filled the position with two players who combine to make less than half than the Minnesota player.

Signing a pair of players to one-year deals may not seem like the best strategy, but it fits within Cleveland's budget and allows both players to prove themselves and earn longer contracts.

Chris Hubbard

According to ESPN's Field Yates, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard came to terms with the Browns on a reconfigured two-year contract.

The deal makes sense from Cleveland's standpoint because it opened up a bit of salary-cap space.

Hubbard, who has played in 30 games over two seasons for Cleveland, is in line to receive a $1 million signing bonus and $1 million guaranteed.

If he is on the field for 90 percent of the team's snaps in 2020, he could void the deal in 2021, per Yates. But that condition may be difficult to trigger if the Browns select an offensive tackle in the first round.

A combination of Conklin and a first-round pick could keep Hubbard out of the starting lineup, which would prevent him from coming close to that clause.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference



Contract information obtained from Spotrac

