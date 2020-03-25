Pistons' Christian Wood 'Feeling Great' After Full COVID-19 Recovery, Agent Says

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood is "feeling great" after making a full recovery from the novel coronavirus, according to agent Adam Pensack.

Brad Galli of WXYZ spoke to Pensack on Wednesday and received an update on Wood's status.

Wood was the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, joining Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

Pensack previously told Tony Paul and Rod Beard of the Detroit News that Wood was "100 percent fine" upon his diagnosis.

The NBA indefinitely postponed its season after Gobert became the first player diagnosed with COVID-19. Several other players and members of NBA organizations have tested positive in the two weeks since, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Members of the Pistons went into self-quarantine after Wood's diagnosis.

Wood is averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds this season.