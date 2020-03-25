Pistons' Christian Wood 'Feeling Great' After Full COVID-19 Recovery, Agent Says

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood is "feeling great" after making a full recovery from the novel coronavirus, according to agent Adam Pensack.

Brad Galli of WXYZ spoke to Pensack on Wednesday and received an update on Wood's status.

Wood was the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, joining Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

Pensack previously told Tony Paul and Rod Beard of the Detroit News that Wood was "100 percent fine" upon his diagnosis.

The NBA indefinitely postponed its season after Gobert became the first player diagnosed with COVID-19. Several other players and members of NBA organizations have tested positive in the two weeks since, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Members of the Pistons went into self-quarantine after Wood's diagnosis. 

Wood is averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds this season. 

Video Play Button

Related

    What Was the Best 90s NBA Jersey?

    Tap in to tell us which 90s NBA uni was the greatest of them all ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Was the Best 90s NBA Jersey?

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Detroit Pistons exit self-isolation period; 5 players tested, Christian Wood lone positive

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    Detroit Pistons exit self-isolation period; 5 players tested, Christian Wood lone positive

    Kirkland Crawford
    via Detroit Free Press

    Get B/R Live for Free 🚨

    Stream full-length replays, highlight shows, archived games and more at no cost ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Get B/R Live for Free 🚨

    Br
    via Br

    LeBron Donates Over 1,300 Meals to I Promise School Families

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Donates Over 1,300 Meals to I Promise School Families

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report