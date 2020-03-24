Gregg Popovich Remains Committed to Coaching Team USA in 2021 Olympics

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 24, 2020

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 08: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs watches the scoreboard during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 08, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

USA Basketball is approaching the Tokyo Olympics the same despite the Games officially being postponed from this summer to 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday morning.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, managing director Jerry Colangelo and head coach Gregg Popovich "remain committed to the team into 2021."

"The commitments everyone made for 2020 are still there; we're all-in and we're committed," Colangelo said, per Windhorst. "It's important to deal with the unknowns and this virus. This too shall pass and we'll be back for everyone's well-being."

   

