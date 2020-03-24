Gregg Popovich Remains Committed to Coaching Team USA in 2021 Olympics

Jason Miller/Getty Images

USA Basketball is approaching the Tokyo Olympics the same despite the Games officially being postponed from this summer to 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday morning.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, managing director Jerry Colangelo and head coach Gregg Popovich "remain committed to the team into 2021."

"The commitments everyone made for 2020 are still there; we're all-in and we're committed," Colangelo said, per Windhorst. "It's important to deal with the unknowns and this virus. This too shall pass and we'll be back for everyone's well-being."

