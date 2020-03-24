49ers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tom Brady, Marquise Goodwin Trade, More

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The 49ers 2020 offseason has been one marked with big decisions for the reigning NFC champions.

After a breakout season under Kyle Shanahan, the club has been faced with franchise-defining decisions. They reached an agreement to bring back Arik Armstead but decided to trade DeForest Buckner for a first-round selection. Jimmie Ward was brought back while Emmanuel Sanders is off to New Orleans.

As more information comes out on Tom Brady and his free-agency it appears the Niners also had a big decision to make at quarterback.

The team likely isn't done making decisions yet. As the second wave of free-agency hits and the secondary trade market heats up the Niners could still have some moves to make. Potential trade assets and the decision to keep Jimmy Garrapolo over Tom Brady highlight the latest rumors surrounding the team.

49ers Were Brady's No. 1 Choice

Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots is one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason. The six-time Super Bowl winner is headed to Tampa Bay after 20 seasons with the franchise that drafted him.

As information continues to come out about the star quarterback's split, it sounds more and more like the Niners could have had him if they wanted.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN reported that Brady's interest with San Fransisco was real and the 49ers were interested to some degree.

"Brady made it clear through various channels that the team of his childhood would be the team of his future, if the 49ers wanted," Wickersham reported. "The 49ers discussed it, but in the end, the team was committed to Jimmy Garoppolo."

San Francisco's interest in Brady reportedly goes back much further than 2020. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported Bill Belichick originally wanted to trade Brady to San Fransisco in 2017, not Garoppolo. However, owner Robert Kraft shot that idea down.

Ultimately, the Niners have chosen to go with Garoppolo moving forward. The 27-year-old had a successful first season at the helm of the offense, but was the focus of questioning when he only attempted 27 passes in the first two playoff games.

Given the team's choice to keep Garoppolo over potentially adding Brady any questions about how much the organization trusts Jimmy G should be put to rest.

Team "Would Like to Deal" Marquise Goodwin

With Emmanuel Sanders leaving in free agency, the team has an opening within the receiving corps. It doesn't look like Marquise Goodwin is going to be counted on to fill the void.

Answering questions from his mailbag, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reported the 49ers "would like to deal" Marquise Goodwin.

The speedy 29-year-old was good for the team in 2017 when he was originally brought on. He put up 962 yards on 962 yards on 56 catches, but he's given diminishing returns ever since. In 2019 he had just 12 catches and 186 yards in nine games.

As Maiocco noted, finding a trade partner is going to be difficult.

The receiver carries a $4.9 million cap hit in 2020 and this draft class is loaded with receiver talent. Considering receivers like Robby Anderson, Breshad Perriman and Tajae Sharpe are still available on the open market, it's hard to believe the team will find much interest in Goodwin even if they aren't looking for much.

Matt Breida Available for Trade

Only the Baltimore Ravens had a more effective running game than the Niners last season. Much of that success was due to the offensive line, some was due to the scheme and a lot of credit belongs to the stable of running backs that stepped up throughout the season.

One of which was Matt Breida. The 25-year-old was second on the team in rushing yards with 623.

The team placed a second-round tender to retain the running back next season, but that might not be the end of his offseason.

Maiocco reported the team is "open to discussing trades with other teams for less compensation than it would take to sign him to an offer sheet."

As shown by the DeForest Buckner trade, the team isn't afraid to move on from good, young players if it means getting draft capital in return. The team has two first-round picks but then doesn't have another pick until the fifth round.

Getting rid of Breida to get a mid-round pick when they already have a stable of backs who can pick up the slack would be a coup.