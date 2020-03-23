Stefon Diggs' Tweet Reportedly Helped Facilitate Trade to Bills from Vikings

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Stefon Diggs wanted a new beginning and apparently helped get just that with the use of social media.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated explored the timeline of the trade that sent Diggs and a seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills for a first-, fifth- and sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, as well as a 2021 fourth-round pick, and noted the wide receiver's cryptic tweet helped facilitate the deal.

Diggs tweeted "It's time for a new beginning" after the Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to an extension, which led to a number of teams calling Minnesota to check in on his availability.

Breer noted the Bills were familiar with what it may take to land Diggs because they tried to trade for him prior to October's trade deadline.

While they paid a hefty price, they also landed a game-changing playmaker who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two years. Buffalo is still looking for its first playoff win since the 1995 season, and Diggs is the type of option on the outside who will help it challenge for the AFC East crown as soon as this season.

The Bills made the playoffs in 2019 even though they were a mere 26th in the league in passing yards per game.

Thanks in part to Diggs' tweet, they figure to improve on that in 2020.