Stefon Diggs' Tweet Reportedly Helped Facilitate Trade to Bills from Vikings

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) carries in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Stefon Diggs wanted a new beginning and apparently helped get just that with the use of social media. 

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated explored the timeline of the trade that sent Diggs and a seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills for a first-, fifth- and sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, as well as a 2021 fourth-round pick, and noted the wide receiver's cryptic tweet helped facilitate the deal.

Diggs tweeted "It's time for a new beginning" after the Vikings signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to an extension, which led to a number of teams calling Minnesota to check in on his availability.

Breer noted the Bills were familiar with what it may take to land Diggs because they tried to trade for him prior to October's trade deadline.

While they paid a hefty price, they also landed a game-changing playmaker who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two years. Buffalo is still looking for its first playoff win since the 1995 season, and Diggs is the type of option on the outside who will help it challenge for the AFC East crown as soon as this season.

The Bills made the playoffs in 2019 even though they were a mere 26th in the league in passing yards per game.

Video Play Button

Thanks in part to Diggs' tweet, they figure to improve on that in 2020.

Related

    How the Browns Are Doing Everything Right

    Why Cleveland has been an early offseason winner 💯

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How the Browns Are Doing Everything Right

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    RBs the Bills Should Still Target in Free Agency

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    RBs the Bills Should Still Target in Free Agency

    Skyler Carlin
    via NFL Analysis Network

    Falcons Could Start 11 1st-Rounders on Offense 🤯

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Falcons Could Start 11 1st-Rounders on Offense 🤯

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's 2020 All-Overpaid FA Team 😬

    We fill out an offense and defense with this year's worst deals

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL's 2020 All-Overpaid FA Team 😬

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report