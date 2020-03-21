Bears Rumors: Latest on Nick Foles' Contract Restructure After Trade, More

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are the fifth team Nick Foles has been employed by since 2015.

Since he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in Super Bowl 52, Foles has been a more coveted option on the quarterback market.

After an injury set back his first and only season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Foles is set to join Mitchell Trubisky on Chicago's depth chart.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the new destination means Foles will restructure the contract he signed with the Jaguars last offseason.

Schefter reported that Foles "now has the ability to void the deal after either of the first two years depending on his performance."

The 31-year-old is scheduled to make $15,125,000 in 2020 with the Bears, and he could earn more at the back end of the deal if he remains with the franchise for three years.

Since Trubisky is still on his rookie deal, Foles is in line to make $6 million more than last year's starting quarterback in Chicago.

The price spent by the Bears could indicate a quarterback competition in preseason, but the primary concern regarding Foles is his health.

Foles has never played a full 16-game season in his NFL career, and the most appearances he has made in a single season is 13 in 2013 during his first stint with the Eagles.

He made 11 starts for the St. Louis Rams in 2015, but since then, he has not started in more than five contests in a season.

When he was healthy last season, Foles produced a pair of 200-yard passing performances in Weeks 11 and 12.

Trubisky has 41 appearances in his three seasons with Chicago, but he has thrown for 10 or more interceptions in each of the last two campaigns.

In 2019, the North Carolina product struggled with 17 touchdowns and 10 picks, and he experienced a decrease in passing yards from 3,223 to 3,138.

If head coach Matt Nagy does not see improvements in Trubisky's game, he could call on Foles. Nagy and Foles worked together with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016.

The Bears may not make any more eye-popping offseason transactions, but they could still be busy filling out their roster.

The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain reported the Bears and linebacker Isaiah Irving came to terms on a one-year deal.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, "it would not be a surprise at all" if the Bears bring back safety DeAndre Houston-Carson.

Then there is the possibility of adding free-agent safety Tony Jefferson, who was let go by the Baltimore Ravens.

After Ha-Ha Clinton Dix left for the Dallas Cowboys, Jefferson responded to a tweet by CBS Sports' Matt Eurich by saying "I'm gonna check in today" in reference to the Bears.

The two parties have not been officially linked yet, but it would be an intriguing signing for the NFC North side.

Jefferson spent the last three seasons with the Ravens, and in two of those, he earned over 70 tackles.

The Bears have four safeties under contract for 2020, with Eddie Jackson expected to be the top earner.

If Chicago wants a direct replacement for its third-best tackler from 2019, Jefferson could be a solid option, but he may come at a significant price since he made $8 million last season.

