Ex-Lion Garrett Hudson: Matt Patricia 'Worst Person' I Met in Football Career

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Former Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Hudson had harsh criticism for head coach Matt Patricia following comments made by Darius Slay. 

After ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Slay had been traded by the Lions to the Philadelphia Eagles, the three-time Pro Bowler told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press he lost respect for Patricia stemming from a 2018 incident in which he showed the team clips of him being beaten in coverage. 

Hudson went a step further, calling Patricia "literally the worst person I’ve encountered in my entire football career" in a series of posts on Twitter:

The Lions signed Hudson as an undrafted free agent out of Richmond in 2018. He was released by the team in May and has since spent time with the New York Jets and Washington Redskins, but he hasn't appeared in an NFL game. 

Patricia comes from the Bill Belichick coaching tree after spending 14 seasons as an assistant for the New England Patriots from 2004-17. 

Since being hired as head coach of the Lions prior to the 2018 season, Patricia has gone 9-22-1 with consecutive last-place finishes in the NFC North.   

Video Play Button

Related

    The Smartest Free-Agency Signings Since 2000

    Which players over the past 20 years have thrived most on their new team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Smartest Free-Agency Signings Since 2000

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    ‎STF Friday: Best Landing Spots for Top FAs Left 🎙️

    Plus... • How much better does Rivers make the Colts? (6:40) • Teddy B. is perfect for the Panthers (9:15) • What are the Bears doing? (12:30)

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    ‎STF Friday: Best Landing Spots for Top FAs Left 🎙️

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Grading Every Friday Deal 🔡

    B/R provides live analysis of every trade and signing from Thursday

    Detroit Lions logo
    Detroit Lions

    Grading Every Friday Deal 🔡

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Proof Teams Can't Overpay Running Backs

    Why teams shouldn't risk a huge investment in Todd Gurley or any other RB in today's NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Proof Teams Can't Overpay Running Backs

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report