Report: 2 Lakers Players Test Positive for Coronavirus; More Could Be Tested

Two Los Angeles Lakers players are reportedly the latest associated with the NBA to test positive for the coronavirus.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news Thursday, noting, "The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning."

Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times noted 14 players were tested Wednesday.

The NBA has been at the forefront of much of the sports world's reaction after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive. The league canceled the game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder on March 11 and suspended the 2019-20 season shortly after that.

Gobert was the first known NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, but teammate Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and four members of the Brooklyn Nets, including Kevin Durant, also did in the subsequent days.

What's more, the Philadelphia 76ers announced three individuals tested positive after players, coaches and staff members were tested.

Part of Philadelphia's announcement clarified the tests were purchased privately, which mirrored the released statements from the Thunder and Nets that said they did not use public tests from resources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and instead used alternative methods such as paying for them through private companies.

Video Play Button

The fact there has been widespread testing for NBA players and entire teams has drawn some criticism, especially as much of the country dealt with a lack of readily available testing during a pandemic.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was among those who raised concern, tweeting about the Nets, "We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested. Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick."

National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts responded to such criticism by pointing the finger at the federal government. 

"There's nothing irresponsible—if you've got that information [that you've been exposed]—about trying to get the tests," Roberts told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com. "The problem that more of us can't get the tests—and I'm not apologetic about saying it—in my view, that rests at the foot of the federal government. They were responsible for making sure we were protected in that regard, and I think they failed."

The testing for those associated with the NBA has continued since then, and multiple Lakers are the latest to test positive.

