Trumaine Johnson Cut by Jets After Signing $72.5M Contract in 2018

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced Wednesday they have released cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

The move comes two years after the team signed him to a five-year, $72.5 million contract.

By releasing him now, the Jets absorb $12 million in dead money, though the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta noted the new collective bargaining agreement allows them to spread the hit over 2020 ($4 million) and 2021 ($8 million).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.