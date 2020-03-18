Trumaine Johnson Cut by Jets After Signing $72.5M Contract in 2018

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 13: Trumaine Johnson #22 of the New York Jets reacts against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced Wednesday they have released cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

The move comes two years after the team signed him to a five-year, $72.5 million contract.

By releasing him now, the Jets absorb $12 million in dead money, though the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta noted the new collective bargaining agreement allows them to spread the hit over 2020 ($4 million) and 2021 ($8 million).

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

