Report: Ex-Pro Bowl Safety Eric Reid Released by Panthers amid NFL Free Agency

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

In a surprising move, the Carolina Panthers are releasing safety Eric Reid, according to Jeff Darlington ESPN on Wednesday:

Reid confirmed via Twitter he is leaving the Panthers:

Reid, 28, seemingly played well for the Panthers in 2019, posting 130 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 16 games. He was also solid for the team in 2018, accumulating 71 tackles, a sack and an interception in 13 games.

Those numbers don't tell the full story, however, as Pro Football Focus ranked Reid 69th out of 71 safeties last season.

Cutting him also has interesting cap implications, as Joe Person of The Athletic noted:

The Panthers may already have a contingency plan in place, with ESPN's Josina Anderson reporting that Carolina was showing interest in free agent safety Vonn Bell. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported that the Panthers were planning to go into the season with Juston Burris and Tre Boston as starters, however:

As for Reid's next destination, Washington could be a team to monitor:

It will be interesting to see if Reid catches on immediately or struggles to find a home, as he did before the 2018 season, when he wasn't signed by the Panthers until the campaign already began despite being a former Pro Bowler.

Reid has been one of the more outspoken advocates for Colin Kaepernick and kneeled with him during the playing of the national anthem when they were teammates in San Francisco, in protest of racial inequality and police brutality.