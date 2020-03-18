Report: Ex-Pro Bowl Safety Eric Reid Released by Panthers amid NFL Free Agency

Report: Ex-Pro Bowl Safety Eric Reid Released by Panthers amid NFL Free AgencyMarch 18, 2020
In a surprising move, the Carolina Panthers are releasing safety Eric Reid, according to Jeff Darlington ESPN on Wednesday:
Reid confirmed via Twitter he is leaving the Panthers:
Reid, 28, seemingly played well for the Panthers in 2019, posting 130 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 16 games. He was also solid for the team in 2018, accumulating 71 tackles, a sack and an interception in 13 games.
Those numbers don't tell the full story, however, as Pro Football Focus ranked Reid 69th out of 71 safeties last season.
Cutting him also has interesting cap implications, as Joe Person of The Athletic noted:
The Panthers may already have a contingency plan in place, with ESPN's Josina Anderson reporting that Carolina was showing interest in free agent safety Vonn Bell. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported that the Panthers were planning to go into the season with Juston Burris and Tre Boston as starters, however:
Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington
Ron Rivera really liked Eric Reid when they were together in Carolina, so the Redskins will be an obvious destination to watch, but the team already has a lot invested in the position with Landon Collins. So Reid likely to feel out the market before any immediate move.
As for Reid's next destination, Washington could be a team to monitor:
Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue
Am told that the Panthers starting safety tandem is expected to be Juston Burris (agreed to 2yr deal on Monday) and Tre Boston (3yrs) - and that was team’s targeted plan entering free agency. On Burris, staff pretty high on him and goes w Rhule wanting to find up-and-comers.
It will be interesting to see if Reid catches on immediately or struggles to find a home, as he did before the 2018 season, when he wasn't signed by the Panthers until the campaign already began despite being a former Pro Bowler.
Reid has been one of the more outspoken advocates for Colin Kaepernick and kneeled with him during the playing of the national anthem when they were teammates in San Francisco, in protest of racial inequality and police brutality.
