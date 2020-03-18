Raiders Rumors: Latest Buzz on Phillip Dorsett, More

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders addressed a few areas of need during the NFL's legal tampering window, but as the official start of free agency approaches, they have not done much to improve their offense.

The only non-quarterback the Raiders have reportedly signed is tight end Jason Witten, who agreed to a one-year contract, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

Las Vegas could be in the market to improve its wide receiver corps, as ESPN's Josina Anderson reported it was one of five sides with interest in wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Although the Raiders have been active on the defensive end, they missed out on one of their top targets, as Byron Jones signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Raiders Have Interest In Dorsett

The Raiders were mentioned alongside the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers in Anderson's report about Dorsett.

In 2019 with the New England Patriots, Dorsett recorded 29 receptions for 397 yards and five touchdowns.

The 27-year-old would likely be an inexpensive option for the Raiders since he made $1.5 million last season.

Dorsett has never made over $1.5 million in his career, which is good news for Las Vegas as it tries to find value in the market after splashing out cash for Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkowski and others.

The Raiders had three players earn more than 600 receiving yards last season. Tight end Darren Waller led the team with 1,145 yards on 90 catches.

Waller is scheduled to earn $7,280,000 in 2020, while Tyrell Williams is expected to be the highest-paid wide receiver on the roster at $11 million.

After Williams, there is a significant gap in pay down to Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow.

If Dorsett signed with the Raiders, he would likely make around the $1.3 million base salary Jones has for the upcoming campaign.

Since the AFC West side needs to bolster its wide receiver depth, a move for Dorsett would make sense.

In that situation, the Raiders would have a nice quartet of wide receivers and Waller for either Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota to throw to.

Raiders Reportedly Offered More To Jones

The Raiders lost to the Dolphins in the Jones sweepstakes, but it was not due to a lack of funds.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Raiders "offered more money per year" compared to Miami's proposal, but the AFC East squad put more cash at the front end of the contract.

Jones' five-year, $82 million deal will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Instead of improving their secondary with Jones, the Raiders made two additions at linebacker in Littleton and Kwiatkowski.

The two deals combined are much less than what Jones ended up with, as Littleton has a three-year, $36 million contract and Kwiatkowski is set to earn $21 million over three seasons, per ESPN.com.

Las Vegas also added safety Jeff Heath to its secondary from the Dallas Cowboys in a deal that could be worth up to $8 million, according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

Missing out on Jones could still hurt, but the Raiders were able to sign a handful of defensive reinforcements for under what Jones' deal is expected to cost Miami.

If the Raiders are unable to address cornerback in free agency, they could select a player at No. 12 or No. 19 in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

After the NFL combine, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray would land with Las Vegas at No. 19.

But with that position secured, general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden could hone in on Florida's CJ Henderson, who is second on Miller's positional rankings behind Ohio State's Jeff Okudah, who is a projected top-five pick.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

Contract information obtained from Spotrac.