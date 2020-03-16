Cowboys Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Chris Harris, More

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas has its franchise quarterback. Well, at least for this year.

The Cowboys put the exclusive franchise tag on fourth-year QB Dak Prescott Monday morning, meaning he’ll play in Dallas for at least the 2020 season. The two sides have been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract for Prescott, who had arguably the best statistical season of his career in 2019.

Last summer, Dallas reportedly offered Prescott a deal worth $30 million per year, but Prescott’s camp balked and countered with a $40 million per year deal, which would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Since then, negotiations have been at an impasse. Still, the two sides are hopeful they can hammer out a long-term deal, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

Under the exclusive franchise tag, Prescott is expected to make somewhere in the range of $33 million this season, which would put him on par with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Rams signal-caller Jared Goff. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the league’s MVP award in his second season and led Kansas City to a Super Bowl title this last season, is expected to command a record-breaking contract whenever he extends with the Chiefs.

At least temporarily, the Cowboys can shift their focus to other free agents, while still working behind the scenes with Prescott to avoid a situation where he’d potentially hit the open market next year.

Chris Harris Drawing Interest From Dallas

Four-time Pro Bowler Chris Harris Jr. is on the open market for the first time in his career after nine seasons in Denver, and the Cowboys are among a handful of teams that have interest, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. The Bills, Jets and Raiders are also reportedly interested in Harris, who has 20 career interceptions while serving as the Broncos’ most versatile cornerback.

Dallas’ interest in Harris also likely spells the end of Byron Jones’ tenure with the Cowboys, and the 2018 Pro Bowler doesn’t seem to be short on potential suitors. Per Anderson, the Dolphins, Jets, Raiders, and Eagles have shown interest in making a deal with the 27-year-old Jones, who has started 62 of 63 games over the last four seasons.

Cowboys Still Negotiating With Amari Cooper

One of the downsides for Dallas with the passage of the recent collective bargaining agreement was distinction that teams can only franchise-tag one player. With Dak Prescott taking that title, Cooper is now an unrestricted free agent. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, though, the two sides remain engaged in negotiations to keep Cooper in Dallas with a long-term deal.

Cooper stated in December, and then again on March 6, that he would like to stay in Dallas for the rest of his career.

“I love being a Dallas Cowboy,” Cooper told 105.3 The Fan. “I think about it almost every day. Just the aura of being a Dallas Cowboy, you can’t beat it. I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for life.”

With Dallas spending the tag on Prescott, Cooper has increased leverage to drive up the price of his services if he’d like. Currently, Saints wideout Michael Thomas is the highest-paid receiver in the league at $22 million per year, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Cooper top that—or at least come close—with a new deal in Big D.

