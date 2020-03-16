Donovan Mitchell Speaks on Rudy Gobert Rumors; Doesn't Have Coronavirus Symptoms

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said "it took a while for me to kind of cool off" over Rudy Gobert's actions before being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"It took a while for me to kind of cool off," Mitchell said on Good Morning America. "I read what he said, and I heard what he said, so I'm glad he's doing OK, I'm glad I'm doing well. I'm just really happy, to be honest, Robin [Roberts] … it wasn't the whole party at the end of the day. Neither him or I have children at home. I know I have some teammates that have children, have some staff that have children at home. So I'm glad that we were able to contain it as much as possible."

Gobert was the first player in the NBA to test positive for the coronavirus, which led to the indefinite postponement of the season. Mitchell and Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood have subsequently tested positive for the disease.

"I'm fine. Things are going well. Just in isolation, got a unique setup. No fever, no symptoms as of right now. I'm just blessed to be able to be OK," Mitchell said. "...I keep making the joke when people ask ... if you were to tell me I've got to play in a seven-game series tomorrow, I'd be ready to lace up."

"...I'm asymptomatic. I don't have any symptoms," he continued. "I could walk down the street, and if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it. I think that's the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to, who they're going home to."

