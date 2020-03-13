Serie A's Sampdoria Announces 4 More Players, Team Doctor Have the Coronavirus

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

GENOA, ITALY - JANUARY 12: Manolo Gabbiadini of UC Sampdoria during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and Brescia Calcio at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on January 12, 2020 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)
Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

Sampdoria announced Friday four additional players and their club doctor have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Italian club initiated tests after forward Manolo Gabbiadini tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. 

Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby, as well as club doctor Amedeo Baldari, were confirmed as infected by COVID-19.

              

