Serie A's Sampdoria Announces 4 More Players, Team Doctor Have the Coronavirus

Sampdoria announced Friday four additional players and their club doctor have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Italian club initiated tests after forward Manolo Gabbiadini tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby, as well as club doctor Amedeo Baldari, were confirmed as infected by COVID-19.

