NFL Rumors: Latest on Tom Brady's Suitors, Drew Brees' Saints Contract, More

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

It's less than a week until the expected start of the NFL league year on Wednesday, and the biggest story of the NFL offseason—and arguably any NFL offseason in recent memory—is where Tom Brady will go, if anywhere.

NFL insider Dianna Russini said Tuesday on ESPN that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are "willing to give Tom Brady the things he needs, he wants. Some of those things he wants—control over the roster, he wants to be part of making decisions on the play-calling ... If (Brady) wants control, Bruce Arians is a guy he should match up with."

This past season, the New England Patriots quarterback's frustration with the lack of weapons surrounding was apparent on the field, especially with his receivers and tight ends.

Tampa Bay meanwhile, boasts an array of targets, including O.J. Howard, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Cameron Brate, who combined for more than 220 receptions and more than 3,000 receiving yards.

Whether that's enough to coax Brady out of New England—or away from other contenders like Las Vegas, Tennessee, or the Los Angeles Chargers—will only be answered by Brady himself once the league's free-agency period opens.

Brees Not Expected To Ask For 'Top Dollar'

The other major free-agent domino, at least at the quarterback position, is New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees.

The NFL's career leader in passing touchdowns has made it clear he intends to stick with the Saints, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he isn't expected to ask for "top dollar" in his new contract.

As it stands, New Orleans is expected to have just upward of $9 million in cap space, but depending on what Brees signs for—and other potential cuts or trades—it could be substantially more.

The Saints desperately need pass-catchers to play alongside Michael Thomas, who caught 149 passes on 185 targets last season. Former Bengals All-Pro A.J. Green could be available, along with the Jets' Robby Anderson and former 49er Emmanuel Sanders.

Jordan Reed Meets With Seahawks

One pass-catcher who could be off the market early is former Washington tight end Jordan Reed, who visited Seattle on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks already signed former Carolina tight end Greg Olsen this offseason and also have Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister on their roster. However, neither was able to stay healthy this year, combining to play 17 games.

Reed only played in 13 games in 2019 himself, but he did catch 54 passes. When on the field, he's one of the more dynamic receiving tight ends in the league, and he could reignite his career playing with Russell Wilson and his host of wide receiver targets.

Follow Keegan on Twitter @ByKeeganPope. Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.