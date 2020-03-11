2020 NCAA Basketball Tournaments Closed to Fans Because of Coronavirus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

A closeup view of an official game ball with the March Madness logo during a second-round men's college basketball game between Villanova and Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Bill Wippert/Associated Press

NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Wednesday the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will be closed to fans out of concern over the coronavirus:

Only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend. 

As of Wednesday, there have been 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the United States leading to 31 deaths, per CNN.com.

The decision comes after the NCAA advisory panel announced it has recommended against keeping sporting events open to the public as a precaution to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans," the panel's statement added.

The advisory panel was established earlier this month and consists of NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline as well as several other doctors and athlete liaisons.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Breaking: No Fans at March Madness Games

    NCAA tournament to be held without fans in arenas due to coronavirus

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Breaking: No Fans at March Madness Games

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Bracketology LIVE 📝

    @KerranceJames' real-time seed and region projections for all 68 teams ➡️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Bracketology LIVE 📝

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    The Era of Mid-Major No. 1 Seeds

    The NCAA is on the precipice of a new milestone ➡️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    The Era of Mid-Major No. 1 Seeds

    Paige Kuhn
    via Bleacher Report

    No Fans at Ohio Tournament Games

    Ohio orders NCAA tournament games, including First Four in Dayton, to be played without fans

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No Fans at Ohio Tournament Games

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report