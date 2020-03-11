Kevin Durant to Travel with Nets for Warriors Game Thursday, Jacque Vaughn Says

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the game Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center on February 03, 2020 in New York City.Brooklyn Nets defeated the Phoenix Suns 119-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is headed back to Golden State for the first time since he joined the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn said the 10-time All-Star will accompany the team for the final three games of its four-game road trip. That means Durant will be at Chase Center on Thursday when the Nets face the Warriors.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted this is a change of plans considering the Warriors were previously told Durant wasn't going to be in attendance.

Durant played for the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder for the first nine seasons of his career and won a regular-season MVP award in OKC. He then signed with the Warriors in 2016 and helped lead them to the NBA Finals in each of his three years in the Bay Area.

Golden State won two championships in his three seasons and fell short in 2019 in large part because he was injured in the NBA Finals. Durant won the NBA Finals MVP in each of Golden State's two championship runs and cemented himself as an integral part of the franchise's history even if he wasn't drafted by the team like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

It would not be a surprise if the Warriors greeted him with a video tribute at some point Thursday.

Durant will accompany a Nets squad that is playing some of its best basketball of the season.

Brooklyn has won three in a row and four of its last five after an impressive performance Tuesday on the road. Spencer Dinwiddie hit what proved to be a game-winning shot in the final minute of a 104-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, who own the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14.

The Nets are only 30-34 but are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference's playoff race.

Related

    Dinwiddie Leads Nets to Win Over LBJ, AD and Lakers

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Dinwiddie Leads Nets to Win Over LBJ, AD and Lakers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Celtics Clinch Playoff Spot After Beating Pacers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Celtics Clinch Playoff Spot After Beating Pacers

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Cavs HC Gets New Contract

    Cleveland and J.B. Bickerstaff agree to multiyear deal after he took over as head coach last month

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cavs HC Gets New Contract

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Understands Safety Comes First

    LBJ says he would be disappointed playing without fans, but 'you gotta listen to the people that are keeping track of what's going on'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Understands Safety Comes First

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report