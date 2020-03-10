Warriors' Steph Curry Out vs. Clippers, to Miss 2nd Straight Game Because of Flu

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will miss his team's Tuesday home game against the Los Angeles Clippers with the flu, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The three-time NBA champion had missed over four months of action due to a broken left hand suffered against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30. He returned on March 5 and posted 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds against the Toronto Raptors.

Curry will now miss his second straight game due to illness, however, after sitting the Warriors' 118-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has averaged 20.8 points and 6.6 assists in 27.8 minutes per game in five contests.

