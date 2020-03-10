Warriors' Steph Curry Out vs. Clippers, to Miss 2nd Straight Game Because of Flu

Paul Kasabian
March 10, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 5: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to crowd during the game on March 5, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will miss his team's Tuesday home game against the Los Angeles Clippers with the flu, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The three-time NBA champion had missed over four months of action due to a broken left hand suffered against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 30. He returned on March 5 and posted 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds against the Toronto Raptors.

Curry will now miss his second straight game due to illness, however, after sitting the Warriors' 118-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has averaged 20.8 points and 6.6 assists in 27.8 minutes per game in five contests.

    

