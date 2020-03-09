Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Scans on Hip Injury Were 'Very Good with No Concerns'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 9, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Tua Tagovailoa #QB17 of Alabama interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received an encouraging update in his recovery from hip surgery.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday the scans on Tagovailoa's hip were "very good with no concerns."

The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up suffered a dislocated hip in the Crimson Tide's 38-7 victory over Mississippi State on Nov. 16.

Once the severity of the injury became clear, many wondered how it would impact Tagovailoa's future in the NFL. Bo Jackson's career ended due to a similar hip problem, though their respective situations didn't fully mirror one another.

Tagovailoa attended the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine but didn't participate in workouts or drills. Rapoport reported his various medicals allayed fears over his rehab:

NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay noted Monday was when Tagovailoa originally expected to be cleared for a return to normal physical activities.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Tagovailoa fifth overall on his most recent big board before the combine and projected the prolific passer to be the No. 5 pick to the Miami Dolphins in his mock draft.

The Crimson Tide star might be gone even earlier.

The Sun Sentinel's Safid Deen reported the Washington Redskins, who have the No. 2 pick, met with Tagovailoa and "told [him] they want to bring him to Washington to compete with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins."

Although Joe Burrow is widely expected to be the first overall selection to the Cincinnati Bengals, it would appear Tagovailoa's decision to leave after his junior season was the correct move.

