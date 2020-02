2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Top Players at Start of Scouting Combine

0 of 12

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Three-hundred thirty-seven players are in Indianapolis this week to be measured, run through the wringer in medical evaluations and tested to the fullest on the Lucas Oil Stadium field. Before the NFL Scouting Combine shakes up the rankings, here are my top-100 overall players and a look at superlatives for each position group.

The 2020 class is notable for the top-end talent. Chase Young is a rare prospect at pass-rusher. Joe Burrow led LSU to an undefeated national championship season while throwing 60 touchdowns. And the talent doesn't stop there. Jeff Okudah is a legit shutdown cornerback who in most years would be the best overall player in the class. He leads a group of Ohio State defensive backs that is once again very strong.

Most years we downplay the offensive tackle group, but this class features a potential six first-rounders in Jedrick Wills Jr., Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, Josh Jones and Austin Jackson all ranked in the top 40.

And of course, the quarterbacks. Burrow is well-known, and Alabama' Tua Tagovailoa might be the most popular player in the class. Add in Oregon's Justin Herbert, Utah State's Jordan Love and Washington's Jacob Eason, and there could be five passers drafted early in the first round.

The 2020 class has depth. It has top-end talent. Buckle up for a fun draft run.